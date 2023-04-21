Kaizer Motaung Junior hits back hard at Cardoso’s comments

Johannesburg – Kaizer Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Junior has hit back at Sekhukhune United defender Daniel Cardoso in response to comments made about the current AmaKhosi squad. Cardoso, who was a part of the Glamour Boys set-up from 2015 to 2022, and even captained the side for some time, spoke ahead of his side’s next Premiership match against Chiefs.

The 34-year-old said he felt the current crop of Chiefs players lack the necessary experience to return the club to its glory days, a sentiment not well received by its management and supporters. Motaung Jr responded: “With all due respect, you have never heard Dr Motaung coming to radio, addressing comments disgruntled former players made, but with Cardoso, he spent seven years at the club as a senior player and won nothing. It was a period where we were least successful,” he told Thabiso Mosia on Radio2000.

“It baffles me why he (Daniel Cardoso) would utter the word titles. It’s more of a slap in the face for our fans because he played almost all the games when he was here. It (Cardoso’s comments) was tone-deaf, but we wish him all the best at his club.” It isn’t the first time the veteran centre-back has ruffled the feathers of the Chiefs faithful. In June last year, he also lifted the lid on players coming into training drunk during his time at the club and questioned the calibre of signings the club had made.