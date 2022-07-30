Kaizer Motaung - The soccer legend who launched the ‘Mighty Amakhosi’ to super stardom

Cape Town - Given its wide-scale appeal as South Africa’s most popular football club, it has been said that Kaizer Chiefs is the country’s “happy odometer” – when the club wins, the country is happy. Kaizer Chiefs was founded by Kaizer Motaung, who has become a legend on the African football landscape. In the late 1990s, the Pickard Commission was told by Brian Mahon, the SA Football Association’s marketing agent, that Motaung was the “eyes and ears” of South African football. The commission was tasked with looking into the operations of Safa and the National Soccer League.

Recently, the University of Cape Town acknowledged Motaung’s pioneering role in football and his contribution to society, conferring on the managing director of Kaizer Chiefs Football Club an honorary doctorate in Social Science. Motaung was taken by surprise because he has never been connected with the awarding institution. The university has a long-standing tradition, based on its historical origin and international academic practice, of awarding honorary degrees to eminent individuals. UCT highlighted Motaung’s role in starting a club that for many years was simply referred to as the “Mighty Amakhosi” because it was so dominant in domestic football.

Motaung started his career at the age of 15 with Orlando Pirates and soon became one the finest players in the country. He was a hit with fans far and wide, who nicknamed him “Chincha Guluva” – the man with the quick feet. He whipped fans into a frenzy when he showed off his spellbinding ball control. He had great vision, which came to the fore with his special ability to run into pockets of space and make line-breaking passes. In the striking zone, he was a clinical finisher. In 1969, Motaung tried to settle a dispute in the club after Pirates punished players for playing in a match without permission. When his efforts came to nought, he resigned and started his own club, initially known as Kaizer XI.

The following year, Kaizer XI became Kaizer Chiefs when the club's structures were formalised. Motaung appointed Thomas "Zero" Johnson as coach, with the fast-talking Ewert Nene as manager. The Chiefs team at the time included Henry Padi, Jacob Masike, Edward Khoza, Eliakim Khumalo, Ariel Kgongoane, "Ace" Ntsoelengoe, Motaung, Ingle Singh, Alfred Chamane and Stanley "Screamer" Tshabalala. Many of the players went on to become household names.

The hero-worshipping over the years reached unprecedented levels as diehard fans planned weddings, christenings, birthday celebrations, memorial services and even funerals so that they did not miss matches. The club has the largest supporter base in southern Africa, with fans sporting the traditional colours of black and gold. Amakhosi faithful say hello using the “peace” hand sign (the "V" sign) with love and pride. Once Motaung became a cult figure, fans streamed in from across the country’s borders to watch him play, especially when he participated in the Soweto Derby.

Very soon, news of Motaung’s ability spread abroad and in 1968 he signed for Atlanta Chiefs, a United States team based in Atlanta, Georgia. He was an instant hit there when he scored twice in his debut as a substitute in a friendly game against Manchester City. By the end of his first season, he was dazzling spectators across the US and became the National Professional Soccer League (NPSL) leading goalscorer after netting 16 goals in 15 matches. However, Motaung decided it was time to devote himself to building his club back in South Africa. He turned down a million-dollar contract to remain in the US and returned home, sporting an afro hairstyle.

The club started flourishing on several levels. Off the field, Motaung ran the club along professional lines and many commentators, when reflecting on the humble beginnings, noted that the players were paid on time. On the field, the players' showboating resulted in an utter frenzy at matches. Some of the skills displayed by players such as Joseph "Banks" Sethlodi, Ryder Mofokeng, Petros "Ten-ten" Nzimande, Vusi "Computer" Lamola, Pelé Blaschke and Abednigo "Shaka" Ngcobo were unparalleled. During the dark days of apartheid, there was a general sports boycott of South Africa. There was a time when the SA government tried to break that boycott by inviting a football team to play against Chiefs, without prior permission from Motaung. Thanks to Motaung's efforts, the match did not take place. It was one of the ways he helped to maintain the sports boycott.