JOHANNESBURG – Lazarous Kambole has called for humility in the Kaizer Chiefs camp following the bright start that saw Ernst Middendorp named the Absa Premiership Coach of the Month. Amakhosi are in first place after four games with 10 points. They’ll be looking to add to that tally today when they host Polokwane City at FNB Stadium (6pm kick-off).

Chiefs also started like a house on fire last season but they fizzled out to a point that they finished outside the top eight.

Kambole wasn’t there when that happened, or in the other three previous seasons the club finished without a trophy.

Amakhosi signed the Zambian, who scored the fastest hat-trick in the CAF Champions League, with the aim of him helping the club end their four-season barren run.

“We are on the right track,” Kambole said. “We are doing well, but this is the right time to be humble and continue working hard at training.

“I know that we will win silverware this season.”

The five minutes of pain he inflicted on Mbabane Swallows in the Champions League in the colours of Zesco United feel like a lifetime ago with the Zambian struggling to find the back of the net for Amakhosi.

He has missed some glorious opportunities that have seen his own supporters get on his back.

“Football is like that,” Kambole said. “Of course scoring is one of my attributes, so I am actually working on that, but I am not frustrated.

“The demand from the fans is what is making me push harder at training. Football is just the same. I know what I can do. It wasn’t that difficult to come on board. I just have to adapt to the philosophy and the coach’s system.”

Kambole is part of a potent attacking unit led by Samir Nurkovic and Khama Billiat with Lebogang Manyama, Bernard Parker and Dumisani Zuma supporting them.

The club’s approach has been to go gung-ho and look to outscore their opponents, which is why Kambole is desperate to break his duck.

But it won’t be easy against a stingy City defence that has only been breached once this season.

“It’s very, very important that I score my first goal because I just want to give the supporters something to smile about,” Kambole said.

“The supporters’ demands for goals is what is pushing me to work even harder.

“The game against Polokwane is not going to be easy because they are also playing good football like us. We have prepared well to face them.

“It is not easy to get to the top but staying there is even harder. We are pushing and we are working hard at training to maintain where we are.”

Even though Kambole doesn’t carry the emotional baggage of the previous four barren seasons, he understands the expectation for the current crop to deliver.

“The pressure is there for us to win the title this year because for the past four years we haven’t won anything. We know that the pressure is there. We like being on top of the log because that means we are in control.

If we keep on winning, that means we will get the title at the end of the season.”

