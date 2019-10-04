Kambole hasn't hit his stride in Chiefs colours ... yet









Lazarous Kambole is looking to recapture his form. Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix Striker Lazarous Kambole has failed to recapture his form of last season in his new home at Naturena for Kaizer Chiefs. Kambole was menacing and deadly in Zambia for Zesco United. Amakhosi signed him on a three-year deal but he has failed to live up to his billing. The Zambian is yet to open his account having started seven league games, but former Kaizer Chiefs forward, Sithembiso Ngcobo is backing the Zambian to deliver. “I’ve seen him playing. He is a good player and he only need one goal ... that will lift his confidence. What will help him to settle is that he is playing for a team like Chiefs. Chiefs is more like a family. He will get all the support that he requires from the club’s management and veterans like Bernard Parker, “ Ngcobo explained. Kambole netted the fastest hat-trick in the history of the CAF Champions League in the previous season while in the colours of Zesco. Against Mbabane Swallows of Swaziland, the Zambian goal-poacher netted three strikes in five minutes. He helped Zesco to lift the league title in Zambia scoring 16 goals across all the competitions.

“I don’t think he will be affected by his slow start. We must also remember that he is still trying to adjust in to a new system and country. Let us give him time to settle and I’m sure we will see the best of him in no time. The potential is there,” he added.

“He is a complete striker. All he needs is that one goal and then he will start banging them in consistently,” Ngcobo explained.

Amakhosi have started the new season like a house of fire. They are in top of the table after eight league matches.

“The fact that the team is doing well will help him."





