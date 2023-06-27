Keagan Buchanan leaves AmaZulu with offers from abroad on the table

Johannesburg - Keagan Buchanan on Tuesday was confirmed as the latest to leave AmaZulu Football Club with offers from abroad said to be one on his table. AmaZulu also recently confirmed the appointment of new head coach Pablo Franco Martin to head up the ‘new age’ of Usuthu’s plans to better their 12th place finish in DStv premiership standings.

Usuthu are currently undergoing a huge transformation with the club’s leadership having recently announced the departure of 11 players. With club president Sandile Zungu having been reluctant to announce the list of players heading for the exit door, Buchanan has emerged as one of those names on the list.

Buchanan’s representatives confirmed to IOL Sport that the former Kaizer Chiefs and Maritzburg United man is definitely leaving AmaZulu with a wide range of options at his disposal. “With Keagan, we are looking at opportunities both locally and in Asia ..staying at AmaZulu is not one of those options,” said Buchanan’s agent.

The 32-year-old endured a tumultuous last three months at the KwaZulu Natal based club, released by the club on the orders of then head coach Romain Folz only to be recalled back after the Frenchman’s redeployment. The Cape Town-born man returned and took part in four of the last eight matches of the season under the guidance of coach Ayanda Dlamini, taking his tally to 19 appearances in the 2022/2023 campaign. It was reported that the club had tried to rectify their initial mistake by reinstating Buchanan for the future, however, it appears the two parties are settled for a decisive parting of ways.

Buchanan will join Lehlohonolo Majoro, Dumisani Zuma, Thabo Qalinge who have been already confirmed to have left.