Keagan Dolly raring to go against Royal AM

DURBAN – Kaizer Chiefs have made a fairly average start to the new campaign as they have so far won one, lost one and drawn one of their three matches. Their most recent result saw them lose 2-0 against Mamelodi Sundowns last Sunday. New Chiefs signing Keagan Dolly believes that his side are making steady progress under coach Stuart Baxter.

“So far so good. We would have liked to win every game that we have played so far but it’s a work in progress. Since I’ve been here, I’ve seen that the team is willing to work hard and buy into what the coach is willing to do. On match days, you can see that we are willing to stick to our game plan. We are creating chances but need to start scoring them. We can take a lot from the last three games. We know what areas we need to work on and are improving in training,” said Dolly. The fluency of Chiefs play has been improved so far this season as compared to what it was last season under Gavin Hunt. However, their finishing has been poor with striker Samir Nurkovic, in particular, appearing to be low in confidence. Dolly maintains that it is an issue which his side is addressing.

“The strikers are now staying behind in training sessions and working on confidence in front of goal. Every striker that plays football wants to score and I think that the goals will come once we make a habit of scoring in training,” said Dolly. Chiefs are in action on Saturday against DSTV Premiership newcomers Royal AM at the FNB Stadium. “We take each game as it comes. Our focus is on Royal AM and we know they are a tough opposition. They will come at us and we need to stick to what we are good at,” said Dolly.