Keagan Dolly ready to face former team Sundowns, amid talk of top Congolese striker joining Kaizer Chiefs

Cape Town — It will be touch and go for Kaizer Chiefs’ kingpin Keagan Dolly who has recovered from injury, but there is concern about his match fitness ahead of Saturday’s much-anticipated Premiership clash against runaway log-leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. Dolly was one of three key players who missed the team’s last match against AmaZulu, who ran out 4-0 victors in Durban. The other two players were Khama Billiat, who is still ruled out with injuries, and Sifiso Hlanti who was suspended but is available again.

In light of Chiefs’ capitulation against AmaZulu, an experienced campaigner like Dolly will be needed in their ranks to help the team remain calm under pressure at FNB Stadium. Dolly has proved to be a superb team player and has a high work rate that could keep Sundowns’ defence busy throughout the match. Dolly will offer the team great intelligence since Amakhosi are going up against his former team. In recent weeks, former players have proved very useful when plotting against their former sides. The odds are stacked against Chiefs, but they will be looking to stop Sundowns from recording a new PSL record of 12 victories in a row.

Over the years, Chiefs have been a team that have troubled Sundowns and have a point to prove themselves as they hope to avoid a third straight defeat. Chiefs won’t go down without a fight. After a challenging weekend in Durban, Chiefs will want to turn the corner and close the gap on the standings. Chiefs are still fourth on the log after 16 games, while Sundowns are atop after 17 games. Despite their poor form in recent outings, Chiefs have historically shown that they are capable of toppling Sundowns. There have been many instances in the past when the Chloorkop-based team was expected to walk all over Chiefs, but the result was the opposite.

When it comes head-to-head, the two teams have met 53 times since the PSL’s formation in 1996-97. Chiefs hold the upper hand after having beaten Sundowns on 21 occasions (which is more than any other team). Sundowns have managed 17 league wins over Chief, while there have been 15 draws between the two teams. Meanwhile, a football website reported that Chiefs have reached an agreement with Zambian Super Division outfit Nchanga Rangers for the services of Christian Saile.

Towards the end of last year, he first attracted Chiefs’ attention due of his prolific scoring feats. The Congolese striker underwent a trial at Chiefs during the recent PSL break and the Soweto giants have since opened transfer talks with Rangers. Chiefs have now reportedly reached an agreement with Rangers regarding the 22-year-old’s services.