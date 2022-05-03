Keagan Dolly scores the only goal against Gallants as Chiefs break four-game losing streak

Durban — A wonderful solo effort from Keagan Dolly brought an end to Kaizer Chiefs’ four match losing streak as they downed Marumo Gallants 1-0 at the FNB Stadium in Soweto on Tuesday night. Dolly scored a stunner in the 77th minute with a brilliant individual effort from outside the box to give his side the lead. The ball took a deflection off Khama Billiat and Gallants goalkeeper King Ndlovu had no chance of making a save.

Chiefs defensive frailties which have haunted them lately were present in the opening minutes as Gallants carved up two clear cut chances in the first ten minutes. Celimpilo Ngema found himself with an opportunity in the box which was caught well by Bruce Bvuma. Keagan Dolly's long-range goal helps Kaizer Chiefs end their losing streak and bag their first home win in the #DStvPrem this year ✌️ pic.twitter.com/i6zak2OzMw — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) May 3, 2022 Shortly afterwards, Ngema beat the Chiefs defenders before floating in a low cross towards Mahlatsi Makudubela. Chiefs goalkeeper Bvuma was again alert to pick up the loose ball. Chiefs had a good chance to score after the half-hour mark as Kearyn Baccus picked out Bernard Parker with a pinpoint cross. The veteran timed his run well but in the end, he lacked composure with his header that sailed wide.

Prior to the game, Chiefs interim coach Arthur Zwane bemoaned that his side lacked confidence and that was clearly visible by the play of his team in the first half. It was unsurprising that Chiefs made two changes early in the second half in order to try and add fresh energy to their side. Cole Alexander and Leonardo Castro came on for Parker and Sabelo Radebe respectively. The game was quite frankly boring to watch for the majority of it. By the 70th minute, Chiefs had no chances on target with Gallants having one. 🗣️ "This was our worst performance ever! With no disrespect, but against what looked like a very beatable team."



Dan Malesela was not happy with his team's performance tonight in their #DStvPrem loss against Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/f3Ft03LfcI — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) May 3, 2022 A minute after conceding, Gallants attacked strongly and would have equalised had it not been for a double save from Bvuma. Bvuma first blocked a shot from Letsie Koapeng before also keeping out the follow up effort.

Chiefs can take plenty of confidence from the game but the problems affecting their side are clearly still on display. They lacked confidence and could not really muster out smooth passages of play. Had it not been for the brilliant solo work from Dolly, Gallants would have earned a draw which would have been an accurate reflection of the game. Gallants are in action on Saturday in a home fixture against Golden Arrows at the Peter Mokaba Stadium. Chiefs next host Gauteng rivals Mamelodi Sundowns at the FNB Stadium in Soweto on Sunday afternoon. @eshlinv

