Darren Keet says he won't be joining a South African club. Photo: Gavin Barker / BackpagePix

Darren Keet may leave Bidvest Wits next season, but he is definitely not going to sign for Kaizer Chiefs. Rumours have been rife that Keet will surface at Naturena next season. The incumbent Amakhosi boss, Ernst Middendorp, has expressed his desire to lure Keet into their set-up.

Amakhosi have struggled in the goalkeeping department this season, after Itumeleng Khune was ruled out for the season after being injured.

Virgil Vries replaced the ever-reliable Khune, but committed numerous goalkeeping errors.

Chiefs broke the bank to acquire the services of Daniel Akpeyi, but he has also endured torrid times. Akpeyi is competing with Bruce Bvuma, who is still trying to find his feet. Amakhosi has since parted ways with Vries and might be looking for another goal-minder, but it surely won’t be Keet.

He conducted an interview with the press after his side defeated Lamontville Golden Arrows 1-0 this past weekend.

“Going where? Why would I go there? How many times do I have to say that I’m not going anywhere in South Africa? I don’t know where you guys get this from. My desire is to go overseas. I’m hopeful,” Keet said.

His deal is set to expire next month. The Bafana Bafana international has yet to pen a new deal. He wants to ply his trade in Europe.

Keet has struggled to command a regular starting berth in the past few months. Ricardo Goos has been Wits’s preferred candidate.

“It doesn’t bother me. I just go to training as normal. I just train like I’m going to play,” he said.

Keet is expected to play a huge role for Bafana in the Africa Cup of Nations next month. “We still have to see who makes the team,” he said.





The Mercury

