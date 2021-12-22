Kegan Johannes goes from villain to hero as SuperSport United beat Cape Town City

Durban — SuperSport United youngster Kegan Johannes went from villain to hero for his side in an entertaining 3-2 win over Cape Town City at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville. After scoring an own goal which brought SuperSport equal, Johannes later went on to score the winner.

SuperSport went ahead in the 9th minute through Gamphani Lungu. Lungu receives a good pass from Onismor Bhasera before producing a wonderful turn of pace, leaving Taariq Fielies chasing shadows before he blasted the ball beyond the reach of Hugo Marques. Matsatsantsa doubled their lead in the 27th minute through Teboho Mokoena. Mokoena, rated as one of the best up and coming footballers in South Africa struck a world-class effort from a free kick which gave Hugo no chance of saving. City pulled one back just after half-time as Fagrie Lakay successfully converted from the spot, sending Ronwen Williams the wrong way.

After some promising runs of play, City deservedly got an equaliser after the young Kegan Johannes headed into his own net. Just eight minutes later, Johannes scored a stunner following a SuperSport corner to give his side the win and make the score 3-2. The powerful shot crashed against the crossbar before going over the line. The first half was evenly balanced in terms of possession with SuperSport getting their goals by virtue of being more clinical in the final third.

Williams showed why he is Bafana Bafana’s first-choice goalkeeper by making a good save after 15 minutes. After Nathan Fasika showed aerial dominance to direct a header on target, Williams produced a good save to prevent the ball from going into the net. Both teams had to make one unexpected change in the first half owing to injuries. SuperSport replaced the injury-prone Thamsanqa Gabuza with Kudakwashe Mahachi while City replaced Fasika with Keanu Cupido. Just after things were looking bright for them, Cape Town City was dealt a blow in the 55th minute after Thabo Nodada was given a red-card. The game was the second consecutive one that City did not end with 11 men after Abubaker Mobara was given his marching orders in their win against Swallows FC last Saturday.