Hlompho Kekana has been the spine of the Mamelodi Sundowns team for another season. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns skipper captain Hlompho Kekana has been the most consistent player in the past 11 months in South Africa. Tonight he is expected to dominate the Premier Soccer League (PSL) awards in Durban.

The PSL will reward excellence at the International Convention Centre which will bring to a close a long season with a lot of drama.

Kekana, Themba Zwane and Thembinkosi Lorch are nominated for numerous categories.

Kekana will battle it out against Lorch and Zwane for the Midfielder of the Season, Footballer of the Season, and Player’s Player of the Season. The industrious midfielder who led Sundowns to glory is still going strong at the age of 33. He was imperious as Sundowns clinched their ninth league title.

He contributed offensively and defensively, and was ever present for Sundowns. He started 29 games while only missing one throughout the season which is remarkable for a player of his age. When it matters most, Kekana delivers. He scored four goals which was the most for a defensive midfielder this season. And his goals were not just goals as they came at a crucial stage of the season and against high quality opposition. He scored against SuperSport United and Bidvest Wits who were both in the title race. His strikes were well executed too.

Thembinkosi Lorch has been the star for Orlando Pirates this season. Photo: Bertram Malgas/BackpagePix

Limpopo-born Kekana has endured much disappointment in the past at the PSL awards but tonight may be his night. Last season, it was Percy Tau who took a clean sweep at the awards and two seasons back it was Lebogang Manyama during his spell with Cape Town City.

Kekana is facing stiff competition from Lorch and Zwane who have also had stellar seasons

Lorch scored nine goals and made seven assists for Orlando Pirates. He was their main man. He only missed four games and made 26 appearances.Lorch is also nominated for the Telkom Knockout Player of the Season where he will be competing against the likes of Elvis Chipezeze and Mduduzi Mdantsane.

With Sundowns winning the league, their coach, Pitso “Jingles” Mosimane looks set to again capture the PSL Coach of the Season award.

He acquired his maiden gong during his tenure with SuperSport United back in 2004/05. And he has attained two more during his trophy laden spell at Sundowns.

The loquacious Mosimane is competing against Micho Sredojevic of Orlando Pirates and Benni McCarthy of Cape Town City. Sredojevic gave Sundowns a run for their money, as Pirates lost the league by only two points. City finished fourth on the log but at one stage they were in contention for league honours.





Sunday independent

