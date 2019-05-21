Hlompho Kekana says his success in the game is down to the love of his job. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Hlompho Kekana is all about team work more than individuals awards.The Mamelodi Sundowns industrious midfield has enjoyed one of his best seasons in top flight football. Kekana made 29 appearances as Mamelodi Sundowns acquired their ninth league triumph.

Instead of blowing his own trumpet, Kekana preferred to put his team ahead of an individual awards.

“I’m gald that we managed to win the league. This is my sixth league medal. It is the sweetest one because it is a record in South Africa. I’m very proud to lead this group of players,” Kekana said.

Kekana has enjoyed a glittering local career that has seen him winning six league titles, a Nedbank Cup and the Telkom Knockout. The only trophy that is missing from his list of achievements is the MTN8.

“It will be nice to win MTN8 but a team like Mamelodi Sundowns have a bigger picture. We want to win all the trophies. Whichever trophy comes, we want to win that trophy.

“We want to be remembered as a generation that brought a lot trophies to Mamelodi Sundowns. MTN8 is one of the trophies that we want to win. If we win it, it will be nice,“ he added.

Kekana has been consistent for the past five years in the Premier Soccer League with his vigilant displays.

“What has kept me consistent is the love of the game and the responsibility that I’m carrying on my shoulder.

“My family is counting on me. My village is counting on me. My friend and everyone who knows are counting on me. I can’t forget about my mom. She is been very supportive to me. I can’t never let those people down. They believe in me as person. I will always try and make them proud,“ Kekana elaborated.

The Limpopo born midfielder is still going strong at the age of 33.

“The reason why I play football, it is because I love it. That’s the only thing that I’ve know ever since I was a kid. I always try and create beautiful memories. I’ve been quite fortunate to create good memories in football,” Kekana stated.

Kekana is more of a team player then an individual athlete.

“I’ve always been a player who want to win as a team. These individual accolades are the bonus to me. It is not about me but about the team. This league that I’ve just won, it is the great one. It is my sixth title. I’ve never imagined that,” Kekana concluded.





Daily News

Like us on Facebook