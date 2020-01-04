His current deal with Sundowns is set to come to an end in June. Independent Media has been reliably informed that Kekana wants to be among the highest earners at Sundowns, a club known to be paying some of its stars big money.
“Hlompo wants to stay at Sundowns but the club has to be loyal to the boy as well. He has been loyal to Sundowns for so many years now,” a source stated.
The industrious Kekana has been colossal for the Chloorkop outfit over the last couple of years. Under his leadership, the current Absa Premiership champions have lifted the Caf Champions League, Caf Super Cup, three league titles, Telkom Knockout and the Nedbank Cup. His presence in that Sundowns team is immense.
“As captain, Hlompo wants to be on the list of the five highest paid players at the club. Currently he is not on that list. That’s why he hasn’t renewed his contract. Negotiations are still ongoing and Hlompo is hopeful they will come to an agreement very soon,” a source added.