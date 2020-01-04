Kekana's plea to Sundowns: Up my pay









Mamelodi Sundowns skipper Hlompho Kekana is keen to renew his contract with the Brazilians but on the condition that his salary is raised. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix Mamelodi Sundowns skipper Hlompho Kekana is keen to renew his contract with the Brazilians but on the condition that his salary is raised. His current deal with Sundowns is set to come to an end in June. Independent Media has been reliably informed that Kekana wants to be among the highest earners at Sundowns, a club known to be paying some of its stars big money. “Hlompo wants to stay at Sundowns but the club has to be loyal to the boy as well. He has been loyal to Sundowns for so many years now,” a source stated. The industrious Kekana has been colossal for the Chloorkop outfit over the last couple of years. Under his leadership, the current Absa Premiership champions have lifted the Caf Champions League, Caf Super Cup, three league titles, Telkom Knockout and the Nedbank Cup. His presence in that Sundowns team is immense. “As captain, Hlompo wants to be on the list of the five highest paid players at the club. Currently he is not on that list. That’s why he hasn’t renewed his contract. Negotiations are still ongoing and Hlompo is hopeful they will come to an agreement very soon,” a source added.

Kekana was again imperious for Sundowns in Algeria against USM Alger in the Caf Champions League. He netted the winner as Sundowns edged closer to advancing to the quarter-finals.

His agent, Thulani Thuswa, confirmed that Kekana’s contract with Sundowns will be coming to an end.

“Yes, it is true that his contract will be ending in June but we are still in negotiations with Sundowns about a possibility of a new deal. At this stage, I can’t say much until we reach an agreement,” Thuswa revealed.

The 34-year-old is still going strong despite his age. Today, he is expected to play a pivotal role when Sundowns lock horns with AmaZulu at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium in an Absa Premiership showdown at 8.15pm.

An attempt to get hold of Sundowns communications manager, Shupi Nkgadima, proved futile as his phone rang unanswered.

Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane will also be out of contract in June. He is yet to pen a new deal. Mosimane is rumoured to also want an improved deal. Like Kekana, he is also keen on staying at Sundowns.

The duo will be key for Sundowns as they campaign to topple log leaders Kaizer Chiefs at the summit of the Absa Premiership standings. The defending champions are seven points behind high flying Amakhosi.





Like us on Facebook