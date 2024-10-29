Kemiso Motaung: Kaizer Chiefs owe the Chairman a trophy after decade-long dry spell

Kaizer Chiefs’ head of digital Kemiso Motaung has urged the team to win a trophy for the club’s chairman. AmaKhosi are in a trophy drought, and have not lifted any silverware since winning the league title in fine style back in 2014/2015.

And according to hi daughter Kemiso, Kaizer Motaung is desperate to see the club he founded back in 1970 win a trophy after a barren spell. This weekend, the club will take on the mighty Mamelodi Sundowns for a place in the semi-finals of the Carling Knockout Cup. “A win is something important, the Chairman has been looking for trophies for the past ten years, it’s about time now, I think these guys understand and if they don’t, they should, they not only owe the Chairman, but the supporters too, we owe the Chairman,” Motaung said, according to iDiskiTimes.

“It would be wonderful… we have the right technical team, amazing technical staff. We have great players, there’s a great environment here, there’s great facilities built by our Chairman. “You can’t do anything else but give back and really succeed, that’s all the Chairman wants, it’s a success, we must give him that.” Having made a promising start to the new season under Tunisian tactician Nasreddine Nabi, Chiefs have hit a roadblock of late, and will be looking to rectify that against the Brazilians on the weekend. They will also be hoping to avenge their controversial loss to Sundowns earlier in the season.