Kermit Erasmus in the colours of Kaizer Chiefs? Yes please, says Junior Khanye

“I’d love to see him signing for Kaizer Chiefs,” former football star-turned-pundit Khanye said when talking to iDiski TV. “I do believe Kaizer Chiefs can offer something. But Chiefs might not want to because they might look at his age because in South Africa, once you are 34, 35, they label you that you can’t play anymore,” Khanye said. “I don’t understand where this comes from because there are top players who are still playing for their countries at 36, 37 and they are still scoring.

“Ronaldo scored two goals now for Portugal. He is 38 turning 39, the same age as me, but he is still wearing the armband for Portugal and scoring. “So why not Kermit at the age of 34? For me he is still good enough to play for Kaizer Chiefs. I think Chiefs should sign him as well.” Khanye’s views on Erasmus at Chiefs were shared by Vilakazi, who felt his experience and leadership would be valuable to the struggling Soweto giants.