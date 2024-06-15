Kermit Erasmus in the colours of Kaizer Chiefs? Yes please, says Junior Khanye

Kaizer Chiefs should do what they can to sign former Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates star Kermit Erasmus, according to Junior Khanye.
The 33-year-old Erasmus is currently a free agent after being released by Orlando Pirates earlier this week.
“I’d love to see him signing for Kaizer Chiefs,” former football star-turned-pundit Khanye said when talking to iDiski TV.
“I do believe Kaizer Chiefs can offer something. But Chiefs might not want to because they might look at his age because in South Africa, once you are 34, 35, they label you that you can’t play anymore,” Khanye said.
“I don’t understand where this comes from because there are top players who are still playing for their countries at 36, 37 and they are still scoring.
“Ronaldo scored two goals now for Portugal. He is 38 turning 39, the same age as me, but he is still wearing the armband for Portugal and scoring.
“So why not Kermit at the age of 34? For me he is still good enough to play for Kaizer Chiefs. I think Chiefs should sign him as well.”
Khanye’s views on Erasmus at Chiefs were shared by Vilakazi, who felt his experience and leadership would be valuable to the struggling Soweto giants.
Meanwhile, the coaching situation at the Naturena club could become clearer in the coming days after it was reported that Tunisian tactician Nasreddine Nabi had left Moroccan club AS FAR.
Nabi has been heavily linked with the club since the sacking of Molefi Ntseki halfway through last season.
