Khama Billiat and Keagan Dolly on fire as Kaizer Chiefs beat Swallows to go second

Durban — A display of attacking brilliance and a brace from Khama Billiat made the difference as Kaizer Chiefs overcame Soweto rivals Swallows FC 3-1 at the Dobsonville Stadium on Sunday evening. Both of the first-half goals by Chiefs came on the stroke of half-time. The in-form Keagan Dolly was the first to hit the back of the net in the 43rd minute after Billiat did well to produce a through pass to him accurately before the former made no mistake in tucking the ball into the back of the net.

The high-pressing from the experienced Billiat ultimately led to Swallows defender Junaid Sait committing the goal-causing error which allowed Dolly to be played in for the finish. Advantage Kaizer Chiefs in Dobsonville ✌



Keagan Dolly has now scored six goals in the #DStvPrem this season, three less than the leader Peter Shalulile.



📺 Stream live: https://t.co/0BMWdeEYT3 pic.twitter.com/7jdus8vcAr — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) November 28, 2021 Billiat went on to notch Chiefs’ second in the second minute of first-half stoppage time. Ramahlwe Mphahlele found Billiat with a low cross before the Zimbabwean fired home at the near post. Billiat got his brace early in the second half. Sensing that Swallows threw more men forward, Akpeyi produced a long distributed kick which found its way to Billiat who exchanged passes with Bernard Parker. Billiat outsmarted Swallows defender Katlego Mohamme before producing a shot that gave Swallows keeper Jody February no chance of saving.

Lebohang Mokoena did pull one back for Swallows after 63 minutes as he flicked on a Grant Margeman cross towards goal which went in off the post. Prior to Chiefs’ two goals late in the first half, the game was fairly even with Swallows even looking to be the more threatening side at times. However, the Dube Birds failed to muster a single shot on target in the opening half. A noticeable factor of the first half was also that both teams struggled to time their runs in the final third. Swallows attacking play did get more fluency in the second half. They nearly pulled one back after the hour mark as Kamohelo Mahlatsi set up Mokoena who forced a fine save from Daniel Akpeyi.

Parker came close to scoring in the 78th minute after receiving a reverse pass from Billiat but the veteran was flagged for offside.

Chiefs successfully defended the Swallows attacks in the final minutes as the Amakhosi retreated to preserve their win. For Swallows, their attacking play improved in the final stanza of the game but what let them down was the fact that they left it a little too late to attack. The games are now set to come thick and fast in December before the league closes for a nearly two-month-long break at the end of December.