Still reeling from the surprise defeat to Baroka FC, Kaizer Chiefs have been boosted by the return of Khama Billiat, although they have lost Happy Mashiane for the rest of the season. Zimbabwean star Billiat sat out the 1-0 loss to Bakgaga with a calf injury, but the Amakhosi announced on Friday that he is back in training.

He is joined by Lebogang Manyama and Mulomowandau Mathoho, although the latter duo are unlikely to be ready for Saturday’s Premiership clash against Black Leopards in Thohoyandou (3pm kickoff).

Ernst Middendorp’s side are desperate for points in the last five matches of the season, as they are languishing in seventh on the log with 36 points, three behind SuperSport United, who have a game in hand.

“Khama has started training again. We will assess how he responds in training, before making a decision on his availability for selection on the weekend,” Chiefs physiotherapist Dave Milner told the club’s website.

“The one thing left for the two (Manyama and Mathoho) is to get back to match fitness. We are monitoring their progression towards match fitness. It will take a bit of time, but we are happy with their progress.”

But one man who is unlikely to play for Chiefs again this season is young left back Mashiane, who is struggling to shake off a toe injury.

“Happy’s toe fracture is taking longer than expected to heal. The youngster requires a few more weeks to fully recover,” said Milner.

