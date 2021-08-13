Khama Billiat is ’feeling good’ as he hopes to help Kaizer Chiefs succeed this season

DURBAN - Khama Billiat is raring to go and believes that Kaizer Chiefs are a refreshed side ahead of their MTN 8 quarter-final clash against Mamelodi Sundowns at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday afternoon. “It’s refreshing to have the guys back. The energy is different and we are in a good start. We need to start strong and we know that Sundowns are not an easy side to play against. We will try to get everything we need from the coaches right before the season. We are seeing smiles and guys are looking good,” said Billiat.

ALSO READ: The ’big three’ have no excuses ahead of the new season The Zimbabwean is also “feeling good” after overcoming personal injury setbacks. Since arriving at Chiefs in 2018, Billiat has struggled to emulate the heroics he delivered at Sundowns over a five year period between 2013-2018. At 30-years-old, he still has time on his side and will be hoping to help bring a first league title to Naturena since 2015 this season. “It has been difficult for me but for the first time I’m feeling good and its refreshing to be training with new guys. It’s amazing to come and meet the guys everyday while doing what we love to do,” said Billiat.

ALSO READ: Stuart Baxter is keen to ’knock Mamelodi Sundowns off their perch’ Chiefs had a relatively poor 2020/21 season with the sole good point being their run to the final of the CAF Champions League before they were mauled by Al Ahly in the final. There is no doubt that the aim for the club this season will be to challenge for every trophy on offer especially as they are once again under the guidance of Stuart Baxter, a coach who previously led them to two league titles.