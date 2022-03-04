Khama Billiat, the man for the big occasion ahead of the Soweto Derby

Durban — Kaizer Chiefs forward, Khama Billiat is currently enjoying his best season in Amakhosi colours, his form alongside Keagan Dolly has been the difference for Chiefs on a number of occasions already this season. The former Zimbabwe international loves playing Orlando Pirates and his fine form against the Sea Robbers is expected to come into fruition this weekend.

He has 16 goal involvements against the Buccaneers (seven goals, nine assists) and has won ten of his last 17 games against them. "It is a big game, but I always want to play the game and not the occasion. I don't want to get carried away. We are old enough to not let little things affect the outcome of the game. We want to be professional about the game. We want to enjoy it and win it,” he told KaizerChiefs.com ALSO READ: Orlando Pirates will feel the bite of battle-scarred Kaizer Chiefs midfielder 'Die Hond' Parker

Billiat has had little to no interruptions in terms of momentum and form this campaign and is eager to aid his side's push for a CAF champions league place. "I am grateful. Injuries have not been as serious as in previous seasons. Most importantly I am happy to contribute. We have a great understanding amongst each other and this is helping me to grow as a player,” he expressed. ALSO READ: We’re still in the title race, says Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter

The ever lively former Mamelodi Sundowns winger hasn't come close to the kind of form he showed at Mamelodi Sundowns since joining Chiefs in 2018 but insists his focus is on becoming more valuable to the team. “It's not just about me scoring, it's more about contributing. I want to get the tactics from the coach and positively contribute. Scoring goals is a confidence booster. It’s about growing your game and to show professionalism by sticking to the plan,” said Billiat. @SmisoMsomi16