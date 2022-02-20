Khanyisa Mayo scores the only goal as Cape Town City beat Golden Arrows in Durban

Durban — Khanyisa Mayo’s second goal in three games was sufficient to earn Cape Town City a deserved 1-0 win over Lamontville Golden Arrows at the Princess Magogo Stadium in Durban on Sunday afternoon. Impact player Mayo opened the scoring in the 77th minute with a beautifully worked direct free-kick.

The Citizens bossed possession in the first half though they failed to create as many opportunities as they should have. Arrows were defending deeply but it was actually them who came closer to scoring in the opening 45 minutes. Playing in his first ever top-flight game for Arrows, Ntsikelelo Nxadi nearly broke the deadlock in the 19th minute following a corner. There was a defensive clearance before Nxadi shot and hit the upright. Taariq Fielies did get a vital touch on the ball and had that not happened, City would have taken the lead.

Cape Town City’s new recruit Darwin Gonzalez was their most creative outlet in the opening half. The Venezuelan produced some good combination play with Terrence Mashego while the club’s top scorer Mduduzi Mdantsane appeared to be having an off day in the first half before coming back to life in the second. Just after 15 minutes, Gonzalez sent in a long-range shot with power that forced a good acrobatic save from Arrows goalkeeper Nkosingiphile Gumede. In the 35th minute, Gonzalez again weaved through the Arrows defence, before crossing into the middle but none of his team-mates were present in the box to meet the ball.

City started the second half playing high-tempo football. Craig Martin’s persistence allowed him to whip in an accurate cross towards the path of Mogamat May in the 49th minute. May ended up not even meeting the ball as it sailed out of play. In the 67th minute, Arrows Saziso Magawana produced a run and turn before shooting for goal. The effort was not bad but he failed to hit the target. Magawana was in a position to pass to Michael Gumede and Nduduzo Sibiya. It may have been a better option for him to pick out a team-mate. .Abafana Bes’thende defender Thabani Zuke was lucky to avoid a red-card in the 73rd minute as he committed a professional foul on and tugged the shirt of Gonzalez to prevent the South American from being one on one with the goalkeeper.