Khanyisa Mayo targeting 20 goals this season after snubbing Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns

Cape Town City’s coach Eric Tinkler has revealed the reason why they were able to keep hold of Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns target Khanyisa Mayo. The 24-year-old had a stellar season where he found the back of the net 12 times in the DStv Premiership.

Naturally, that kind of form would invite interest from the big boys up north. But for Mayo, his head was never turned, and is set to be given a new three-year contract by the Cape side. According to Tinkler, Mayo is really happy where he is, and has targetted scoring more goals next season. “Everybody keeps asking how difficult it was [to hold on to Mayo], but (he) went into the chairman’s office and said, 'Chairman, I don't want to go anywhere,'" Tinkler reportedly said.

"So, the ones who are making it difficult are the media… Mayo is committed, he is at training every day working hard." Tinkler went on to add that Mayo, the son of Bush Bucks legend Patrick, had set himself a target of netting more goals for Cape Town City as they look to improve after last season’s fourth place finish. "If he gets the 20 goals, I will be happy. That would be eight more than he scored for us last season. If we add the eight goals to our tally for last season, then we would have been level with Orlando Pirates."