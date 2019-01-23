I don’t have anything to offer in terms of playing football said Khenyeza. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

DURBAN – Maritzburg United assistant coach Mabhuti Khenyeza has no intention of returning to playing. Khenyeza announced his retirement in December, having played the game at professional level for 18 years.

The Team of Choice signed Khenyeza from AmaZulu during this transfer window. He was registered as a player for Usuthu but left on the condition that he was going to serve as an assistant coach to the incumbent at Maritzburg, Muhsin Ertugral.

The Team of Choice contemplated registering Khenyeza as a player but Usuthu wanted to be compensated in allowing their neighbours to use the former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns marksman.

Khenyeza yesterday made it clear at the Nedbank Cup press conference at Moses Mabhida Stadium that he doesn’t want to come back to playing.

“I don’t have anything to offer in terms of playing football. I’m done with football as a player. I will never make a U-turn and say I want to play football again. The management hired me to be a coach.

They approached me to coach. If you are hired to do that particular job, you must fulfil that particular job. I’m hired to coach,” Khenyeza explained.

Mabhuti Khenyeza in action for AmaZulu in August 2018. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

The Team of Choice are at the foot of the table with 11 points after 18 games. They haven’t won since October when they beat Highlands Park in the Telkom Knockout.

“I’ve got a lot to offer in terms of coaching. I’m well prepared and I’m not afraid of anything. I will go all out to do my best and one day you will remind me that I said that on the 21st of January 2019 at Moses Mabhida.

I will never run away from the responsibility. I’m not that type of a person who runs away from challenges. Most players takes an easy job after their playing days,” he added.

Life has been difficult for Khenyeza at the Team of Choice who have lost four games on the trot.

“There’s a lot of players who wants to be like me in future. I need to help them and I need to offer them something. I have to help them change their lives.

“If I sit at home or on television with the knowledge that I have I will be wasting that information. I’m not at the stage to wear suites. That’s the easy route.

Get down there and work with players. Work with players that have different characters and players that comes from different backgrounds.

“We’ve got problems in our province and in our country where people don’t want to take responsibility. You only see people in coaching clinics and in commentary after their careers are finished,” Khenyeza elaborated.

Maritzburg have only netted six goals in 18 league matches. They will look to end their poor run against Witbank Spurs on Sunday in the last 32 of the Nedbank Cup at 3.30pm in Mpumalanga.





