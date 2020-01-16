DURBAN – Orlando Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza has dismissed talk that assistant coach Rhulani Mokwena has resigned from the club, warning about the danger of gossip without any basis.
Mokwena has not been seen on the bench since new coach Josef Zinnbauer was appointed.
Before the German coach’s arrival at Parktown, Mokwena held the reins but the Buccaneers’ ship appeared to sink under his watch. The young mentor joined Pirates from Mamelodi Sundowns three seasons ago as an assistant coach.
Following the sudden departure of Milutin Sredojevic, the Sea Robbers appointed him as interim head coach.
After the club appointed the German, speculation surfaced that Mokwena wanted to exit the club but the chairman rejected his request.