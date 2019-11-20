JOHANNESBURG – PSL chairman, Irvin Khoza, has warned acting chief executive Mato Madlala to be careful not to be abused having been in the position longer than previous CEOs.
Madlala, who is also the owner of Golden Arrows, has served as acting CEO for four years, longer than Brand de Villiers, Zola Majavu and Stan Matthews - combined. Only Kjetil Siem and Trevor Phillips have lasted in the role longer than Madlala.
“As a chairman, I am on record saying that we need to have a new CEO but the clubs are making it difficult for me because they find comfort (in her presence) and I am asked that question (of why she has been acting for this long),” Khoza said. “Let’s make a declaration, once and for all. Let us not be half pregnant.
Let’s decide, either we take her as CEO full time and she relinquishes her position at Arrows, or we get a CEO because we can’t have it this way.
We can’t have acting, acting! She is doing a fantastic job, but it’s also not good for her. We demand so much of her time, and she is a person who is hands on and to be the CEO is not an easy job.