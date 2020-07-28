Khoza wants PSL stakeholders to get bang for their buck

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

JOHANNESBURG - The PSL season is scheduled to resume next weekend 8 as the organisation is hellbent on ensuring that all stakeholders - especially sponsors and broadcasters - who’ve backed them during these trying times get their money’s worth. For four months football has been stuck on pause, due to Covid-19. But the PSL were still able to pay monthly grants to clubs during that period as MultiChoice, Absa and Nedbank continued to provide financial support. In their bid to ensure that every stakeholder was appeased, the PSL yesterday confirmed that the Nedbank Cup semi-finals will kickstart the resumption on August 8 - with Bidvest Wits scheduled to face Mamelodi Sundowns. In the second semi-final, Bloemfontein Celtic will square off with Baroka FC. Both games will be in the Gauteng bio-bubble, the venues are still to be confirmed. The Absa Premiership is set to resume on August 11, with dates and venues also to be announced in due course. PSL chairman Irvin Khoza said at a media briefing yesterday that the intention is to finish the season early in September, with some teams likely to play every three days.

The final of the Nedbank Cup will also be the end of the season, but will be followed by the promotion/relegation play-offs.

In the bigger scheme of things the PSL clearly felt that it was important that Absa, their chief sponsors, sign off in style.

The banking group didn’t renew their commercial agreement with the league after being involved in professional football for the last 16 years - sponsoring the Absa Cup and Absa Premiership.

MultiChoice, on the other hand, continued to fork out monies to the PSL for the last four months, even without matches to broadcast.

NSL Board of Governors Media Statement: pic.twitter.com/SXisEAExoU — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) July 27, 2020

Khoza yesterday, explained the “unanimous decision” after the Board of Governors (BoG) meeting.

“It was good to us (that we found the time to resume) because you must understand that we’ve had sponsors that have been good to us. We must understand that they are in the position of selling content,” Khoza said.

“Nobody will pay you money if you are not delivering the content that they are paying for. And they’ve been generous in ensuring that we’ve resolved all the issues that we wanted to resolve.”

As for the 32 clubs, Khoza drew inspiration from the fact that it was confirmed that there was only one club that hadn’t adhered to all the requirements pertaining to the resumption.

“Most of the clubs in the PSL have made it possible to ensure that they’ve complied with all the returning protocols - which is an issue that will be important when the teams assemble in the biological safe environment,” Khoza explained.

“In the (BoG), it was reported that most of the clubs have complied, except one. But if any club doesn’t comply with the necessary restrictions before going to the bio bubble, then they are out.”

With the last round of testing 48 hours before assembling in the safe environment, Khoza says that “going into the bubble being negative, we hope that it stays that way because we’ve said that if you go out then you don’t come back.

“If anything happens, the medical officer of the PSL will have to ensure that all safety protocols are followed.”

@Mihlalibaleka