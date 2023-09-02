Khuliso Mudau earns Mamelodi Sundowns an MTN8 semi-final first leg draw against Kaizer Chiefs

Khuliso Mudau scored a stoppage time equaliser as Mamelodi Sundowns earned a draw in the first leg of their MTN8 semi-final against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday. Sundowns were by far the better team, but they were behind for the better part of the second half through Edson Castillo’s goal.\\

Rulani Mokwena provides his thoughts after Sundowns left it late at FNB Stadium 🗣 pic.twitter.com/1iiFLMh7Bb — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) September 2, 2023 The Brazilians, though, proved their never-say-die attitude as Khuliso Mudau headed home the equaliser in stoppage time to ensure they took the advantage heading to the second leg on September 23. And while this was not the desired result for the Brazilians, they remain the only unbeaten team in the league this season, having previously won seven matches on the bounce in all competitions.

Chiefs, meanwhile, will feel hard done by Mudau’s late equaliser having looked to be on course to punish Sundowns for dominating possession without finding the back of the net. Nonetheless, Amakhosi will have to take positives from this match and recharge their batteries during the Fifa international break. They are unbeaten in the last three games. Chiefs and Sundowns pre-match festivities never disappoint and ahead of this clash, both Molefi Ntseki and Rhulani Mokwena declaring how their opponents have been lucky in the past.

📺 Stream #MTN8 post-match wrap: https://t.co/TesYUfo62x pic.twitter.com/f0Ew8i1d71 — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) September 2, 2023 And if that was anything to go by, Sundowns were the lucky team in their last match, having Neo Maema forced a blunder out of Brandon Petersen for the winner last month. Both teams, however, came into the match knowing that they had to create their own luck – getting into the opponent’s dangerous areas in search of goal. A feat that came in the second half.

Sundowns kept their ball possession-oriented identity, though, as they rotated the ball around, trying to break down Chiefs’ defence in an aim to reach Petersen’s goals. And while that was appealing on the eye, Chiefs’ defence stood the ground – with balls hardly finding Lucas Ribeiro who had already scored four goals – although all have come in the league But as rarely as chances fell for the Brazilian, he had the game’s best chance in the first half, unleashing a thunderbolt that Petersen parried to his defence which cleared the danger.

If Ribeiro had managed to beat Petersen, Sundowns would have breathed a sigh of relief having moments earlier lost captain Themba Zwane to an injury after he collided with Yusuf Maart. Sundowns went into the break without the deserved lead. And perhaps, that was due to ‘Chiefs’ defensive abilities’ as they didn’t seem to have any interest in going forward. Mduduzi Mdantsane was Chiefs’ weakest link in the first half, losing balls to the irk of their supporters who rolled out the substitution sign after every dispossession.

Ntseki, though, waited for half time to grant the supporters their wish, replacing the former Cape Town City man with striker Jasond Gonzales who was making his debut. And while Sundowns continued where they left off in the first half – with Lesiba Nku failing to tap home a loose ball across the face of goal – Chiefs’ substitution proved to be a masterstroke. Gonzales moved to the striking role, while Ashely Du Preez was shifted to the wing. A tactical change that paid dividends as Du Preez sent a telling cross which Castillo headed home in some style.

And having had no problem with racing to Chiefs’ half in the second half, Sundowns continued with their strides. But Ribeiro was again denied by Petersen from close-range. Mokwena made a host of substitutions to at least get a draw, and that paid dividends as substitute Junior Mendieta set-up Mudau’s thumping header to save the Brazilians from the blushes. @Mihlalibaleka