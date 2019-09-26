DURBAN – Retiring from professional football at the peak of your powers must be a depressing experience for someone whose livelihood is dependent on the game.
But former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates goalie, Brilliant Khuzwayo, who called quits due to an injury, has taken it on the chin and decided to move on in life.
Speaking with the media at Hilton Hotel in Durban, where he was officially announced as the ambassador of the eThekwini Games, the Umlazi-born goal-minder was positive about future despite his difficult circumstances.
“Life is all about getting through challenges. You only learn from challenges in life. If you don’t encounter any challenges, I don’t think you grow as a human being. There are people who are facing worse situations than mine in life generally. My wife was involved in a car accident and they had to cut her hand. I was with her. Imagine if it was me at that time,” a positive and determined Khuzwayo said.
His short career was full of promise as he represented three giants of South African football. Khuzwayo plied his trade with Amakhosi, the Buccaneers and AmaZulu, earning three Bafana Bafana caps during his journey.