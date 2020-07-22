Khuzwayo is yearning for a comeback

An ankle injury forced Brilliant Khuzwayo to retire at the age of 29 last season but he hasn’t given up his dream of doing what he loves.

Khuzwayo also joined a few players in the elite league to have played for both of South Africa’s football giants - Chiefs and Pirates.

It doesn’t look like Khuzwayo wants to rush into a return to action as he insisted that his focus is primarily on staying healthy and he will only play if cleared to do so by medical experts.

When he joined Pirates, many felt that he would easily fill the void left by his ‘home boy’ Senzo Meyiwa, but he never got to fulfil the wishes of the Bucs faithful.

Some have even linked him to a possible return to his first professional club, AmaZulu, following the departure of Moeneeb Josephs.