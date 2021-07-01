Kiazer Chiefs and Bafana great Reneilwe Letsholonyane calls time on career

JOHANNESBURG – South African footballing legend Reneilwe “Yeye” Letsholonyane has decided to call time on his illustrious career which spanned for almost two decades. The 39-year-old Letsholonyane made the announcement on social media on Thursday morning, where he added a show of gratitude to the football fraternity.

After starting his football career at Jomo Cosmos’ Youth academy in the early 2000s, Letsholonyane went on to become a household name and one of the most successful players in local football, bagging many trophies, including two league titles and eight cup competitions in a glittering career. Yeye, as he was affectionately known throughout the country, was club-less after leaving TS Galaxy last month, but it was in the colours of Kaizer Chiefs he will be remembered for. Letsholonyane also represented Bafana Bafana on 54 occasions, and played all three matches during the 2010 Fifa World Cup on home soil.