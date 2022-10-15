Kick in the teeth for Chiefs as Edmilson Dove own goal hands Chippa the win

Durban — Chippa United scored in the first minute of added time to snatch a famous 2-1 victory over Kaizer Chiefs at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday evening. Edmilson Dove’s late own goal handed Chippa all three points, moving them into seventh place on the DStv Premiership log while Chiefs missed out on a chance to climb to the top, and stay fourth.

Siyabonga Ngezana, who started his second game in a row, handed Chiefs a deserved breakthrough with a well taken goal a minute before half-time. The towering centre back exerted himself on the Chippa defence as he rose highest, in a packed penalty area, heading in Keagan Dolly's pinpoint corner and putting Chiefs up 1-0. Following their late first half concession, the visitors Chippa returned for the second half with renewed impetus and vigour. They began on the front foot and were rewarded with an equaliser in the 54th minute.

Midfielder Siphelele Luthuli capitalised on careless Chiefs defending, latching onto a loose ball after it hit Sifiso Hlanti's thigh and fired emphatically past a crowd of Chiefs defenders. A resurgent Amakhosi outfit, riding a seven-game run without defeat, headed into this encounter at their "home away from home" with a bounce in their step, as things seemed to be finally coming together for coach Arthur Zwane. Star man Khama Billiat handed the hosts a welcome boost in terms of depth as he returned to the bench alongside Zitha Kwinika who was kept out by Ngezana in the heart of the defence.

The absence of captain Itumeleng Khune as the last line of defence seemed to slightly upset Amakhosi as they began the game slowly and were very sloppy in their build-up play, Brandon Peterson being the main culprit. The Chilli Boys took advantage of Chiefs’ unsettled nature as they dominated 65% of the ball possession, however with little penetration, while Amakhosi looked dangerous on the counter-attack, their best chance in the first half rolling for Dolly. The versatile attacking midfielder found himself in huge space inside the Chippa box but his attempt, with his weaker right foot, was easily gathered by goalkeeper Lloyd Kazapua.

For Chiefs, the prospect of rising to the top of the log for the first time this season would've been at the back of their minds as Zwane opted for the introduction of Billiat and Siyethemba Sithebe immediately after conceding the equaliser. Those changes seemed to re-ignite Amakhosi as Billiat quickly re-established his long-standing bond with Dolly as the duo terrorised Chippa with intricate passing in tight areas. Following this defeat, Chiefs will look to bounce back against TS Galaxy at home next week while Chippa welcome the visit of Sekhukhune United in Gqeberha.