Kiwi Brockie wants to stay in SA but still needs to find scoring mojo

DURBAN – Jeremy Brockie is still keen to stay in South Africa after his contract with Mamelodi Sundowns expires in June. The Brazilians have an option to renew but they are yet to exercise it, having sent Brockie out on loan to Maritzburg United. Agent Mike Makaab said that his client is still happy in the country. “Brockie is still focused on regaining his form at Maritzburg United. He is working very hard. Yes, his contract is coming to an end in June at Sundowns but they have an option (to renew),” Makaab explained.

Brockie joined Sundowns as a big-name signing from SuperSport United and expectations were that he would set the league alight at the bigger Pretoria club.

But he failed to live up to his billing and did not score as freely as he did when he was with Matsatsantsa A Pitori.

The Brazilians shipped him out to the Team of Choice on loan but he is yet to rediscover the scoring form that once made him a household name in the Premiership.

“Brockie is still keen to stay in South Africa. His family is happy here and we will see what will happen with his future in the next few months,” Makaab elaborated.

Brockie will be hoping to use this break induced by the coronavirus outbreak to regain his confidence. He will be key for Maritzburg as they push for a top-three finish that will see them qualify for a continental competition.

Maritzburg are currently in fifth place.





The Mercury

