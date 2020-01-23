Klopp hails special No 1 Alisson









Jurgen Klopp has hailed Alisson Becker, claiming he has exceeded his expectations as Liverpool No 1. Photo: EPA Jurgen Klopp has hailed Alisson Becker, claiming he has exceeded his expectations as Liverpool No 1. The Brazil international arrived on Merseyside for a then world-record fee for a goalkeeper in July 2018, but the £64.6million Liverpool paid to Roma has been crucial in turning Klopp’s side into proven winners. Alisson caught the eye on Sunday with his assist for Mohamed Salah against Manchester United — and 100-yard sprint to join the celebrations in front of the Kop — but it was the quality of his handling and decision-making that so impressed. Klopp knew Liverpool had bought a world-class performer when Alisson arrived and was vindicated when the 27-year-old won three separate Golden Glove awards after his first campaign. He was named the game’s top goalkeeper at the Ballon d’Or ceremony in December.

Alisson missed eight weeks at the beginning of the campaign with a torn calf muscle, but his return has been seamless and tonight at Wolves he aims to extend a run of 675 minutes in the Premier League without conceding a goal.

‘As a goalkeeper we knew what we would get,’ said Klopp, whose side can extend their lead at the top to 16 points — with a game in hand — at Molineux. ‘Yes, he made steps, which is normal. As a person he has exceeded the expectation. He is an outstanding guy.

‘He is a very special person. We knew we would get a really good goalkeeper. His character, how calm he is, helps us a lot. A fantastic boy and a fantastic goalkeeper. His goalkeeper techniques improve, making difficult things look easy but (hopefully) he stays like this. As a goalkeeper you make a mistake and the ball is in the goal. I know Ali doesn’t take it for granted, so I don’t take it for granted.’

An indication of Alisson’s remarkable consistency and concentration is the fact he has conceded only one of the last 34 shots he has faced — in the Club World Cup semi-final against Monterrey on December 18.

‘It is just about knowing the job, maybe you can compare it with a centre half in a really good team,’ said Klopp. ‘You have the ball at your feet more than you have defensive challenges.

‘But when you have defensive challenges it is the most important in the whole game. You need a specific personality for it — that’s his personality. He is a very calm person, family guy, good friend. He is not easy to excite, I would say.’

Another Reds player from the same mould is skipper Jordan Henderson and Klopp believes the catalyst for the England man’s outstanding form was lifting the Champions League last June.

‘When I arrived here, it was the first year Hendo was captain,’ Klopp added. ‘It was the most unthankful job in the world. People needed to get used to somebody who is not Steven Gerrard. Maybe he didn’t get the credit he would’ve deserved. No one can take lifting the cup away from him.’

Daily Mail