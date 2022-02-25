Knox Mutizwa scores twice as Golden Arrows see off Maritzburg United in KZN derby

Durban — Knox Mutizwa’s brace helped Golden Arrows grab the KZN bragging rights with a 2-1 victory over Maritzburg United at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Friday night. Mutizwa marked his first start in 12 games with a well placed header early on in the second half in the 47th minute.

Arrows build up play had been a menace for The Team of Choice and finally paid off as Andile Fikizolo combined with Themba Mantshiane, the left back than floated a pinpoint cross onto Mutizwa who couldn’t miss from five yards out and put Arrows 1-0 up. Maritzburg’s equaliser came from an unfamiliar source as Alfred Ndengane drew his side level in the 73rd minute. A training ground routine from a corner paid off as Claseen got himself in perfect angle to cross the ball into a dangerous area in the back post, Ndengane did well to avoid challenges on either side and powered his header past a despairing Gumede, 1-1 halfway through the second half.

‘The number one Knoxman’ notched up his second goal of the night when he found himself in front of goal with no one else to beat but the goalkeeper in the 81st minute. Arrows terrorised Maritzburg with their wingplay and found their joy again when substitute Michael Gumede rolled a low cross into Mutizwa to tap-in from close range and put his side 2-1 up. Knox Mutizwa’s brace earns Golden Arrows all three points and the bragging rights in the KZN Derby against Maritzburg United in the #DStvPrem.



FT: 2-1 pic.twitter.com/nF7aFPvFPh — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) February 25, 2022 Arrows next face Chippa United at home next week, while Maritzburg welcome defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns to the KZN capital.