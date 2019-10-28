Komphela: Arrows 'not ruthless enough'









Steve Komphela believes his team is good enough to win the matches that matters. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix DURBAN – Steve Komphela has laid down a challenge to his troops at Golden Arrows: “Be ruthless.” Abafana Bes’thende needed the referee’s optional time to snatch the winner against Polokwane City at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Saturday. Arrows created numerous chances to score, but failed to punish their opponents. At the end, Arrows emerged 2-1 winners thanks to Ntsoako Makhubela’s goal at the death, his strike proving to be the last kick of the game. Arrows are now sitting comfortably in the top five on the PSL standings, but Komphela is not happy.

“It (Arrows’ position on the log) should have been better. You go into that game against Stellenbosch FC with utmost respect, but I think we gave away two points in that game. Bloemfontein Celtic was a massive accident (Arrows were hammered 5-0). Again when we played Chiefs, do you think we should have lost 2-0? Not really. We are too nice.

The day we realise how good we are and apply ourselves according to the capacity, we will shock a lot of people. This team is good enough,” Komphela said.

Arrows are still undefeated at home this season.

“We should have buried the game in the first half (against Polokwane). We are too nice. We don’t want to put the knife in the throat (of the opponent). We gave them hope and they equalised. If we didn’t win, I would have been mad. I’m actually still mad, but with the results I’m better. We can’t go on like this. We need to take initiative, score and win these matches,” Komphela said.

The past weekend produced a lot of surprise results and Komphela stated that it is the nature of the PSL.

“That talks Absa Premiership. There’s no certainty. There are no givens. You get surprises through out. Who could have imagined that Stellenbosch will beat Orlando Pirates. I’m shocked to hear that.

We have to be ready and fight in each and every match,” Komphela said.

The Mercury

