DURBAN – Steve Komphela has laid down a challenge to his troops at Golden Arrows: “Be ruthless.”
Abafana Bes’thende needed the referee’s optional time to snatch the winner against Polokwane City at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Saturday.
Arrows created numerous chances to score, but failed to punish their opponents.
At the end, Arrows emerged 2-1 winners thanks to Ntsoako Makhubela’s goal at the death, his strike proving to be the last kick of the game.
Arrows are now sitting comfortably in the top five on the PSL standings, but Komphela is not happy.