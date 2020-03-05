Komphela: Be nice to Mokwena at Chippa

Steve Komphela has appealed to Chippa United chairman Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi to protect his new coach Rhulani Mokwena because he is a national asset. The Chilli Boys appointed Mokwena as their new head coach after parting ways with Norman Mapeza, who tendered his resignation on Monday. The former Orlando Pirates interim coach will take over for the remainder of the season. “Is he back? You know the football world is like politics; two hours is two years, my friend. What happened? I didn’t get any news. It is nice, let him go there and stabilise the team. Again compliments must be given to Norman Mapeza. Sometimes as colleagues we are not too complimentary in a ruthless environment we work in. He has done a good job there,” Komphela quipped. Mokwena took leave after the Sea Robbers appointed Josef Zinnabuer as their new coach. He never returned from leave until he was announced as the new coach of Chippa yesterday.

“Maybe the request that one can throw from far is that Mr Mpengesi must protect and preserve the national asset that is Rhulani. I’m getting goosebumps,” Komphela said, pointing to his skin.

Before he joined Pirates, the new Chippa coach was with Mamelodi Sundowns, where he was the second assistant to head coach Pitso Mosimane.

“Rhulani is a hell of a human being. He is very intelligent. But South Africa is not famous, South Africa is famous for what? Self-destruction. So, they need to protect Rhulani. Whether you hate or you like him, he is a human being and a South African asset. There are many young coaches who look up to him but they will be afraid to get into this territory because it is so ruthless and it is full of sharks. All we are asking is to let us make the soil better. Let us leave a print where a young South African coach can come in and be protected. He will give results without saying treat him with kid gloves,” Komphela added.

Mokwena will face Bidvest Wits away from home in his debut match.

“All we are saying is allow people to grow and have confidence in our people. Don’t judge a man based on whatever they are but the content of their character. This can help this country go a long way. Rhulani can win a World Cup and they will say he is crazy, this one, he has started. But I don’t dream. I never dream, my dreams are visions and it can happen. That can happen when all of us support him,” Komphela explained.

The Chilli Boys are fighting for their lives at the foot of the table.

“There’s no less pressure in football,” said Komphela.

“Let us look at a team that is position 16; would you say that is a less (demanding) environment? No, it is tough there. There’s immense pressure. Do you think I’m comfortable? No, I’m under pressure as well. There’s no environment where there’s no pressure. Liverpool, they lead with so many points but they are under pressure. The beauty of life is that you must put yourself under pressure. If you don’t put yourself under pressure, you’ll under-perform. When you achieve something, strive to be something else. If you’ve managed to survive living on planet earth, you must try and go to mass. It is just like that.”

The Mercury