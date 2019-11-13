Mokwena is struggling to produce positive results in his maiden job as a head coach having taken over from Micho Sredejovic, who quit a few matches into the new season.
Under Mokwena, Pirates have failed to live up to the pre-season hype that this was the campaign in which they will finally come right after four trophy-less seasons and successive runners-up finishes in the league.
They have been knocked out of the MTN8, the CAF Champions League and most recently the Telkom Knockout and have also lost their five-year unbeaten run to arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs.
Calls for the young coach to be relieved of his duties are intensifying and the pressure is looking to get to him as evidenced by his angry outburst after Saturday’s league defeat to Chiefs.