According to Komphela, the rich are the likes of Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Bidvest Wits, who are always challenging for the Absa Premiership title, while the middle class are SuperSport United and Cape Town City.
The Citizens and Matsatsantsa a Pitori have built a reputation as cup specialists in the past few seasons.
Obviously those who are poorer are the clubs that are fighting for their survival at the foot of the table. And Komphela doesn’t want to be there.
“We’ve spent the better part of the season at position four. And then we started dropping. I’m trying to be very careful and choose my words properly. Apart from people who are your notorious chasers of the league, we should top the list of our market,” Komphela explained during the post match press conference of their 1-0 win over SuperSport United at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Clermont courtesy of a Knox Mutizwa goal.