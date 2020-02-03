Komphela happy with Arrows' progression









Lamontville Golden Arrows coach Steve Komphela has accepted the fact that his club is not among the Premier Soccer League’s rich kids but is challenging his troops to at least be part of the middle class. Photo: BackpagePix Lamontville Golden Arrows coach Steve Komphela has accepted the fact that his club is not among the Premier Soccer League’s rich kids but is challenging his troops to at least be part of the middle class. According to Komphela, the rich are the likes of Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Bidvest Wits, who are always challenging for the Absa Premiership title, while the middle class are SuperSport United and Cape Town City. The Citizens and Matsatsantsa a Pitori have built a reputation as cup specialists in the past few seasons. Obviously those who are poorer are the clubs that are fighting for their survival at the foot of the table. And Komphela doesn’t want to be there. “We’ve spent the better part of the season at position four. And then we started dropping. I’m trying to be very careful and choose my words properly. Apart from people who are your notorious chasers of the league, we should top the list of our market,” Komphela explained during the post match press conference of their 1-0 win over SuperSport United at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Clermont courtesy of a Knox Mutizwa goal.

Abafana Bes’thende are seventh on the table with 27 points after 20 matches.

“If we can’t be Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Bidvest Wits then we should be in the league of SuperSport United and Cape Town City. That’s where we should aim to be.

“We are trying to win our own league within our own market. When you are there, it is like what Pep Guardia (the Manchester City coach) said that Liverpool, at the rate in which they are going, can win any league in Europe. He is saying, us as Manchester City, we are one point behind the log leaders in Europe.

“So we are saying the top tier is good enough and let us accept that they are the top teams. Anybody else we should be in a position to challenge. That’s what we are dreaming for,” he added.

Arrows are starting to be a formidable force under Komphela. Last year, they reached the semi-finals of both the Nedbank Cup and Telkom Knockout.

Komphela was delighted with the application of his troops against SuperSport following a heartbreaking defeat to Chiefs last week.

“We were in good command in the first half although we lacked the decisiveness to find the goal. Going into the dressing room, we ironed up a few things and we created a few opportunities after the break.

“When they put two strikers we felt the pressure and we had to respond in terms of our substitutions. From there, we went on and controlled the match but you could feel the anxiety because of the setback we suffered in our previous match where, we conceded with a couple of seconds to go.

“But I must commend the players for the resilience and above all three points at this stage of the league, it is something that you can never dream of,” Komphela elaborated.





