Steve Komphela will be hoping he can finally win his first trophy. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

– DURBAN

Steve Komphela has been to many finals in his coaching career but without success.

The philosophical coach has vowed to end that. Komphela is now steering the ship at Lamontville Golden Arrows.

Tomorrow, Abafana Bes’thende will battle it out for a place in the Nedbank Cup semi-finals against Bloemfontein Celtic at Dr Molemela Stadium at 3pm.

Komphela knows that the only way to change his fortunes is by winning something tangible.

”Nobody remembers a finalist. Nobody will remember that you came here to Moses Mabhida Stadium and missed two penalties and created six one-on-ones and lost 3-1. Nobody remembers that you went to Eastern Cape, conceded a penalty through Nathan Paulse. Nobody remembers that," he said.

"So you just have to win. Unfortunately, they even forget that you won in the Cosafa Cup for the Under-20s. Nobody cares about your success. They look at what it is that they can do to hurt you but I never get hurt," Komphela added.

Komphela is yet to taste success in his club career as a head coach. He reached his first final in top-flight football as head coach of Manning Rangers in 2004.

Komphela and his troops succumbed to a 3-1 defeat against Moroka Swallows in the Absa Cup final.

Komphela was unfortunate in his spell with Kaizer Chiefs. He reached the MTN8 and Telkom Knockout finals but suffered defeats in both those encounters.

Now Komphela has to sweep past his former team Celtic before he can think about the final.

“I don’t take things personally. I worked there but I’m going to perform my duty as Arrows coach as a professional. Whatever happens, happens."

Arrows are targeting history. No team from KwaZulu-Natal has ever lifted the Nedbank Cup. Abafana Bes’thende haven’t won a cup in 10 years.





The Mercury

Like us on Facebook