Komphela to revert to his tried and tested for KZN Derby









Steve Komphela's Abafana Bes’thende are still reeling from their shock defeat to Vaal University of Technology. Photo: Muzi Ntombela BackpagePix DURBAN – Steve Komphela is ready to ring the changes when his Golden Arrows team visits AmaZulu in a KwaZulu-Natal derby at Jonsson Kings Park tomorrow. Abafana Bes’thende are still reeling from their shock defeat to Gauteng SAB Regional League club, Vaal University of Technology, in the Nedbank Cup last weekend. The game ended in 2-2 after extra time and luck favoured minnows VUT who emerged 6-5 victors on penalties. Komphela had rested some of his star players, while others were suspended. His line-up against VUT was made up mostly of fringe players. Komphela this week said that he will definitely make changes when they face Usuthu.

“It is a must (we have to make changes). There’s no doubt about it. What we did in Johannesburg was nonsense. It was just disappointing that people entrusted with the responsibility to play against (a) fourth-division team, could not raise their hands,” Komphela said.

Key players like Danny Phiri, Ntsaoko Makhubele, Knox Mutizwa, Matome Mathiane, Lerato Lamola and Siyabonga (Dube) didn’t feature for Arrows in the Nedbank Cup match, but they will be back in the derby against AmaZulu.

“We will go back to the people who have been playing because we thought they did justice. We are not doing blame games in Johannesburg, none of them came through. Maybe only four players got through there. The rest said we were right about the selection process we went throughout the season.

They still have to go back and convince us. We will go back to our tried and tested and see how they are doing,” Komphela said.

AmaZulu are in a relegation dogfight. They are trying to dig themselves out of a hole. AmaZulu are second from the bottom on the PSL standings, but Komphela won’t show any mercy to his rivals tomorrow.

“It is neighbourhood, but in sports you’ve got to have integrity and honour. In as much as we would love them to do well, we cannot make it easy for them because that’s not fair play. If you have honour and integrity, you say I respect you as a competitor but I can’t give it to you easily. In sports there must be competition. You don’t give in sports but somebody has to take from you,” Komphela said.

The former Kaizer Chiefs coach relegated AmaZulu in his pursuit of a top-eight position when he coached Maritzburg United five years ago.

“I remember, that is the year when they got relegated. Why should they always be playing me when they are in such situations, it is sad. It happens, but there’s still enough time.

My only word to them is just listen, 10 matches is 30 points. There’s still a lot that is going to happen,” Komphela said.

The Mercury

