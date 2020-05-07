Komphela unfazed by lack of silverware

DURBAN – Steve Komphela’s decorated CV would easily place him among the best South Africa has produced, but for the conspicuously empty trophy column. The coach has flourished to be one of the best pitchside figures in SA, but luck has simply eluded him over the years. He, however, insists that winning silverware is not a matter of life and death in his book. Following his sparkling career as a defender, the Golden Arrows mentor embarked on a coaching journey that has seen him lead teams like Manning Rangers, Maritzburg United, Platinum Stars, Free State Stars, Kaizer Chiefs, as well as the SA Under-20 and U23 teams. He has also served at senior level for Bafana Bafana, assisting the likes of Carlos Queiroz and Pitso Mosimane. Throughout his long coaching journey, Komphela has failed to win a trophy at club level. He dismisses this fact as a minor thing.

Steve Mbuyi Komphela has also served at senior level for Bafana Bafana, assisting the likes of Carlos Queiroz and Pitso Mosimane. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

“I don’t focus on that. That’s something that is for people who have small minds. I look beyond that (winning trophies). What is the difference between going to the final and winning the final? It is lifting a trophy and after winning that trophy, what’s the difference between the one who lifted the trophy and the one who came second,” Komphela said.

“The only difference is that the one who won the trophy can look and point at the trophy. The one who missed out will be second best and will be facing the insult. But because you couldn’t win the trophy and you came second, it is a small margin."

"Does that make you an incapable person? No, it is small mindedness. If you see things that way, you ignore the big picture.”





The Mercury

