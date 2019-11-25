Sibiya came off the bench on Saturday to score the goal that gave Golden Arrows some hope that they could overhaul Mamelodi Sundowns, who had raced into a 2-0 lead in their Telkom Knockout semi-final.
But his goal just could not inject the much-needed spark into Abafana Bes’thende as they failed to score an equaliser.
“We were playing under pressure and we couldn’t penetrate through the middle. Sibiya gave us that energy when he came on,” Komphela said.
Yet such was his impact on the match that there was a murmur of discontent with many asking just why Komphela did not include Sibiya in his starting line-up.