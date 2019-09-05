Sfiso Hlanti of Bidvest Wits and Nduduzo Sibiya of Golden Arrows during the Absa Premiership 2018/19 game at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Durban in May. Photo: Howard Cleland/BackpagePix

DURBAN – Lamontville Golden Arrows emerging star, Nduduzo “Sulumane” Sibiya, boasts great ability but lacks the consistency that could see him being counted among the best in the country. That’s what his coach at Abafana Bes’thende, Steve Komphela, believes and he has now challenged Sibiya to up the ante in order to realise his full potential in the beautiful game.

Sibiya burst onto the scene during 2013/14 season, dazzling the fans with his silky skills and deft touches. He is a marvel to watch on his day but the master playmaker has fallen short on taking his form from one game to the next. Komphela has admitted that he is not getting 100 percent of the talented player.

“I’m just happy with uSulu Sibiya but he needs to be consistent,” Komphela said, intimating that inconsistency is a common challenge in a young team like Arrows.

“My only challenge with a youthful team is that they must perform consistently. Sibiya can’t show us his brilliance at training and give you 30 minutes in a game situation and the rest of 60 minutes you are searching for him,” he elaborated.

Fortune Makaringe of Orlando Pirates is challenged by Nduduzo Sibiya of Golden Arrows. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

To indicate the player’s abilities, Sibiya even attracted the likes of Mamelodi Sundowns following his impressive debut with the Durban outfit. But things seemed to fizzle out even though he continued to be central to Arrows’ success.

“We want them to be consistent because he is a hell of a good player. He’s got talent, he can hit the ball and he can play on the left, inside and score. There’s the goal he scored when I was at Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium. It was similar goal with the one he recently scored against Chippa United (where he curled it into the far post and it rattled the net),” he added.

Sibiya has enjoyed regular game time in the new season. The Lamontville-born midfielder appears to be a more mature footballer and has now become a consistent feature in the starting line-up for Abafana Bes’thende.

He has already shown flashes of his brilliance that may see him improving his ratings.

Said Komphela: “I need more of these top goals that he normally scores. It is his trademark when he cuts inside and hits a rocket but he must be consistent. I’m happy for him.”

The Mercury

Like us on Facebook