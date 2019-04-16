Steve Komphela has warned his troops to guard against complacency. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

DURBAN – Coach Steve Komphela has warned his troops to guard against complacency as Golden Arrows gear up to face TS Galaxy in the semi-finals of the Nedbank Cup on Saturday. Arrows will lock horns against Galaxy at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium as both teams battle it out for a place in the final of South Africa’s prime knockout Cup competition.

The Nedbank Cup final will be contested at Moses Mabhida Stadium on May 18. The winner of the clash between Abafana Bes’thende and Galaxy will face either Kaizer Chiefs or Chippa United in the final.

Komphela is demanding his players show some respect when they face Galaxy because the NFD outfit will not be pushovers.

“Number one, we need to understand the strength of TS Galaxy. Playing at home should not be a false sense of hope that no, we will win it. We have been away in three matches. We played Tjakastad, Witbank Spurs and Bloemfontein Celtic and we came through.

Now the biggest thing will be complacency and the worst thing is we are playing a team from the National First Division. So, we have to be careful about that,” Komphela said.

Danny Venter of Golden Arrows and Tshepo Rikhotso of Bloemfontein Celtic in action during their Nedbank Cup Quarter Final game in March. Photo: Frikkie Kapp/BackpagePix

Arrows are in a rich vein of form. They are playing with tenacity, verve and finesse and are unbeaten in their last four outings.

“We have to prepare well. Now it is more mental. If I have to report at work at half past eight, am I going to report at nine?

“Maybe I must report at eight to magnify the importance of this match.

The respect you give to the process as the coach, it points out how much respect, they must give as well. We need to focus and give the best of our own ability, perform in this manner, try to see God willing go to the final,” Komphela said.

Arrows are out to create history as no team from KwaZulu-Natal has ever won the Nedbank Cup.

They are looking to end a trophy drought in top-flight football. Their maiden triumph came under the tutelage of Manqoba Mngqithi in 2009 when they thumped Ajax Cape Town 6-0 in the MTN8 final. They ran riot that night at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

#MotivationMonday goes to our senior team and Diski boys, who have both Qualified for semi final games in their cup Competition! Let’s go all the way 🏹💚💛 #Diskishield #bakfunabonke #NedbankCup #keyona #DurbanHasMore pic.twitter.com/URJPvYaG3L — Golden Arrows FC (@goldenarrowsfc1) April 15, 2019

“If I’m playing dice I’m always serious. If I’m playing cards, I’m always serious. So for me, it doesn’t matter whether it is ABC Motsepe League or the NFD. I’m saying to the players: enjoy the moment and remain focused. They must respect the badge, respect the club and the results will come,” Komphela said.

Arrows are not underestimating Galaxy at all.

“Tim Sukazi (TS Galaxy’s chairperson) is very serious. There is a statement that he made which tells you they mean business and they want to win the trophy.

When you play against an opponent who is saying that and then you just go there and think it is going to be easy- then you are in trouble.

I’m always serious about everything that I do.” Komphela said.





The Mercury

