‘Kurt Lentjies showed us the middle finger’, says Chippa Mpengesi

Nearly a month following the appointment of Daine Klate as Chippa United head coach, club owner Siviwe Mpengesi has shed light on the why Kurt Lentjies is no longer at the club after ensuring they play top flight football at least one more season.
Lentjies, who began last season on the books of The Chilli Bits as an active player, was appointed as interim coach midway through the last campaign, effectively meaning he had to hang his boots to take up this role.
However, after rescuing Chippa from the dreaded drop, majority were surprised to see the name of Daine Klate brandished as the head Coach instead of Lentjies and Mpengesi revealed his disgust at Lentjies' decision to decline his new proposal.
"I believe in development and giving players and coaches an opportunity. I'm beyond disappointed with how things ended with Kurt Lentjies, who didn't want to work with a young coach, I took a risk without him having qualifications. I took him as a Grade R teacher to University," he said on SaFM with Thabiso Mosia.
"It could have backfired but he did well for us but we saw some room for improvement. But he showed us the middle finger and chose to leave. He didn't want to work with a more experienced coach. He wanted to run things as a one man show and it can't be"
Chippa United announce the arrival of 16 new players
‘The chairman puts us under a lot of pressure,’ says AmaZulu goalkeeper Veli Mothwa
Bafana Bafana survive late surge and claim victory against Madagascar
Mouth-watering matches in the opening weekend of the DStv Premiership season
Chippa United say they will be patient with hometown hero Daine Klate
Siviwe Mpengesi appoints Daine Klate as new Chippa United head coach
Hunt to roll out his tried-and-tested ‘No Youth, No Future’ philosophy at SuperSport
Klate has been working wonders with the club's reserve side in the DStv Diski Challenge, finishing the season in fourth place last season, the highest ever position the club's juniors have had since the tournament's inception and he certainly has the backing of Mpengesi ahead of his most difficult task yet in the new season.
"But we are happy with Daine Klate. We used to be the laughing stock in the MDC but he turned things around for us and we have to reward him. We are confident that next season will be our best season. We also hope that 60 percent of the players will come from the region," expressed Mpengesi
The Gqebherha based side has blown through five different coaches in the last two years, a trend the owner is looking to buck with the appointment of Klate.
"Over the years I've realized that what's important for us is to retain our status. We hope to start well. We always give our coaches the first 10 games, even his contract says he can't be fired after 10 games.But we will support him because this is a good story of a young coach," he said
@SmisoMsomi16