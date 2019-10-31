The Team of Choice host Highlands Park at the Harry Gwala Stadium in a quarter-final clash tomorrow (8pm).
Kutumela missed out on his maiden silverware when Orlando Pirates lost to Baroka FC in the final last season.
“I want to win this cup. The feeling of losing to Baroka last season when I was still at Pirates is still in my heart. I’m still in pain from that loss. And what made it worse was that it was against my former team. I now want to win it here,” Kutumela explained.
The Team of Choice are brimming with confidence having scored four victories on the trot.