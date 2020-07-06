KwaZulu-Natal first in line to host PSL's 'bio-bubble'

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal is the firm favourite to win the race to host the PSL “bio-bubble”. IOL Sport has been reliably informed that KZN has the edge over North West province when it comes to football logistics. Gauteng is also in the race to host the centralised resumption and completion of the 2019/20 season, but a growing number of Covid-19 cases has put its bid in jeopardy. “The PSL is set to make a final decision this week about the venue for the bio-bubble after deliberations last week,” our source said. “KZN is still leading the race to host the bio-bubble. North West has four stadiums compared with eight in KZN. North West doesn’t have the capacity to host 32 teams when it comes to football logistics.

“Maybe the GladAfrica Championship (National First Division) can go to North West and the PSL to KZN.”

The coastal province presented its bid three weeks ago, and the PSL was by all accounts blown away.

“Where are these teams going to train in North West? When last did Moruleng Stadium, Olympia Park and Royal Bafokeng Stadium host PSL matches?” the source continued.

“The Royal Marang stadium has never hosted PSL games before.

“The (Covid-19) numbers are growing in Gauteng but the bio-bubble aims to create a safe environment. Even if the numbers are growing, if all the bio-bubble safety measures are followed, it means the risk is low.

“Gauteng is one province that has the capacity to host all 32 teams with ease, but everything will be finalised this week,” the source added.

The PSL plans to finish the season by August 31.

“North West has two positives over KZN,” the source said. “From the medical side of things, the number of positive cases are low.

“Another advantage is that they can have all the teams in one venue.

“(But) KZN is getting ready. Last week they were checking the stadiums and training facilities in case they get announced this week,” the source elaborated.

The league has ground to a halt over the past three months.

And not only will the league have to consider how and when to restart the league, it will have to ponder how it will ensure that the non-professional officials fit into their plans as well.

“The PSL together with Safa (South African Football Association) were also deliberating the issue of refereeing. Most of these referees are working part-time as referees. They have their full-time jobs. Some are teachers and others are policemen.

“So that means they have to take five weeks’ leave. If they are playing in two provinces, they have to split the referees. Having two teams in one place will make sense because you can rotate the referees,” the source said.





