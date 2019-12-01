DURBAN – AmaZulu struggled again to beat Maritzburg United in the Kwa-Zulu-Natal (KZN) derby as these two sides shared the spoils in a 0-0 stalemate at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi on Sunday.
Usuthu haven't tasted victory against the Team of Choice for the past five years. The last time, AmaZulu attained success in the KZN derby against Maritzburg was back in 2014. Usuthu have suffered three defeats and played out to four draws.
Maritzburg kept their unbeaten run intact, although they haven't tasted victory in the past five years.
The pitch was not in immaculate conditions which affected the flow of the game. The Team of Choice dominated ball possession but failed to create any meaningful chances throughout the game.
The game was played at frenetic pace. Usuthu created better opportunities especially in the first half.