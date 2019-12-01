KZN rivals Maritzburg and AmaZulu share the spoils in stalemate









Kwanda Mngonyama of Maritzburg United challenges Jabulani Ncobeni of AmaZulu FC during their Absa Premiership match at King Zwelithini Stadium on Sunday. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix DURBAN – AmaZulu struggled again to beat Maritzburg United in the Kwa-Zulu-Natal (KZN) derby as these two sides shared the spoils in a 0-0 stalemate at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi on Sunday. Usuthu haven't tasted victory against the Team of Choice for the past five years. The last time, AmaZulu attained success in the KZN derby against Maritzburg was back in 2014. Usuthu have suffered three defeats and played out to four draws. Maritzburg kept their unbeaten run intact, although they haven't tasted victory in the past five years. The pitch was not in immaculate conditions which affected the flow of the game. The Team of Choice dominated ball possession but failed to create any meaningful chances throughout the game. The game was played at frenetic pace. Usuthu created better opportunities especially in the first half.

Game over. It's a share of the spoils in the #KZNderby. #WeAreUnited pic.twitter.com/xuZCPmXq72 — Maritzburg United FC (@MaritzburgUtd) December 1, 2019

Siyethemba Sithebe unleashed a thunderbolt from distance but his attempt sailed wide. It was a good move orchestrated by Ovidy Karuru from the right and side.

It took Maritzburg 84 minutes to register their first shot on target. Thabiso Kutumela combined well with Kwanda Mngonyama but Niel Boshoff made a fantastic save with his foot to keep Maritzburg at bay. It was the best chance of the game.

Usuthu are still languishing at the foot of the table. They are second from the bottom of the log with 12 points after 13 games. AmaZulu are struggling. They are in desperate need of points. Only one point separate them with Chippa United.

Usuthu will face two tricky encounter in their last two games against Black Leopards and Bloemfontein Celtic. The games are away from home. AmaZulu will be looking to end their barren run of three games without a victory.

Maritzburg are 10th on the log with 14 points after 13 league outings. In their next game, they will be without the services of Richard Ofori who received his fourth yellow card.

FULL TIME 🙅🏽‍♂️



It’s all over between AmaZulu and Maritzburg United, at the King Zwelithini Stadium, with neither team getting the better of the other



Usuthu have kept a clean sheet to secure the draw in Umlazi#Usuthu_Pride pic.twitter.com/uFEP5oWUrP — AmaZulu FC (@AmaZuluFootball) December 1, 2019

The yellow card look like it was planned. Ofori will miss the next game against Polokwane City but will be back for the Telkom Knockout final against Mamelodi Sundowns at the iconic Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on December 14.

@Minenhlecr7



IOL Sport