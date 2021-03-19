Lack of depth frustrates SuperSport United again as they are held by Stellenbosch FC

DURBAN – SuperSport United’s lack of squad depth continued to haunt them as they played out to a 1-1 draw against Stellenbosch FC at the Danie Craven Stadium on Friday, extending their winless run in the DSTV Premiership to five games. Stellies attacker Stanley Dimgba continued his good form, scoring his third goal in three consecutive games after linking up with fellow Nigerian international Ibraheem Jabaar in the 58th minute of the game. Kudakwashe Mahase found the equaliser in the 88th minute as he managed to pounce a ball from Moses Waiswa into the net. Kaitano Tembo’s side were sloppy in the opening 15 minutes of the game, gifting scoring opportunities to Dimgba, Dean Van Rooyen and Ashley Du Preez, though neither came close to hitting the target. What was also noticeable is that SuperSport keeper Ronwen Williams was uncharacteristically poor in terms of his ball distribution, something which the Bafana Bafana skipper will need to rectify ahead of the national team’s upcoming Afcon qualification games against Ghana and Sudan.

SuperSport did have their fair share of opportunities to score, though they lacked finesse in the final third, amidst the absence of Bradley Grobler who was injured on the eve of the game and Thamsanqa Gabuza.

Iqraam Rayners had arguably the best opportunity for SuperSport in the 47th minute but the 25-year-old appeared to experience stage fright against his former club. His movement was sharp following a ball into the Stellies area by Teboho Mokoena though his finish was poor, failing to trouble Sage Stephens who has now ousted the experienced Lee Langeveldt as first-choice keeper for the Western Cape-based side.

Though they will feel that they should have won, Stellies are now on an impressive run of form, having won three out of their last four league games. Though they did lose against Sundowns last week, they were valiant against the runaway league leaders, nearly picking up a draw before Peter Shalulile’s winner for Masandawana in second-half stoppage time.

Jabar who joined Stellies from Nigerian club Olisa last month appears to have injected more energy into Steve Barker’s attack.

@eshlinv

