Lacklustre Kaizer Chiefs continue to plumb the depths of desperation

Kaizer Chiefs continue to plumb the depths of desperation after unfathomable poor performances, but coach Stuart Baxter felt satisfied that Sunday's goalless draw against lowly Marumo Gallants marked an improvement – however slight. Baxter's comment was measured against the team's 4-1 thrashing a week earlier when they hosted Royal AM at the FNB Stadium.

“I think we’ve played more like the way we can play if we’re going to start winning games the longer the game goes on," said Baxter, who has come under fire from Chiefs fans for the team's dismal performances this season. "Our possession got sharper, our backline was higher and braver. We got balls into their box, and we were threatening whereas for long periods against Royal, we were not threatening. "I think, at times, we did perform better. In the first 20 minutes against Royal, there was nothing wrong. We gave away a silly goal and went on the backfoot. Afterwards, we chased the game and lose the plot.

"We still want to win games rather than play 0-0. “I think it was a very difficult game for either team to make any headway. I think, as I said before the game, set-piece plays were going to be a way of winning the game. I was not happy with our intensity in the first half and with our possession." Marumo Gallants FC coach Sebastian Migne was pleased with the overall performance of his team which moved off the bottom of the Premiership standings into 15th place.

"We need to perform well in attack and have all the players involved, even defenders and goalkeepers," said Migne. "We played well for one hour and ten minutes. The last 20 minutes was more difficult, maybe because of the pressure as well. "At least we made progress. We improves because we didn't concede goals at the end of the game when we were under pressure.

"Now we need to improve our finishing if we want to win. "We will continue to work and build team spirit. "We have one week to recover and prepare well for Golden Arrows. We will go there and try to get the three points because we need it."