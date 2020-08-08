Lakay sends Sundowns into Nedbank Cup final

JOHANNESBURG – Lyle Lakay scored at the very end to break Bidvest Wits’ hearts and send Mamelodi Sundowns into the Nedbank Cup final.

By winning their semi-final clash against Wits, Sundowns set up a date in the final against Bloemfontein Celtic, who earlier on Saturday defeated Baroka FC to book their spot in the tournament decider.

After a pedstrian start to the clash at Orlando Stadium, a frantic final 20 minutes saw four goals scored.

After Ricardo Nascimento had opened the scoring via the penalty spot in the 37th minute, Terrence Dzvukamanja restored parity, first in the 76th minute, and then 10 minutes later after Matlala Makgalwa had put the Braziliand back in front.

Dzvukamanja’s 86th minute equaliser looked to have taken the game into extra time, but Lakay was able to settle the encounter in the sixth minute of stoppage time to send Pitso Mosimane’s men into the Nedbank Cup final to be played on September 9.